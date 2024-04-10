Investigation underway into death of woman in Hartford police custody

A woman who was in Hartford police custody died on Sunday and state police and the Office of Inspector General are investigating.

The Office of Inspector General identified the woman as 49-year-old Linda Praylow, of Hartford, and said she was being held on $20,000 bond after police arrested her on Friday on two outstanding warrants.

Praylow was found unresponsive in a cell early Sunday morning and Harford police started to give her medical assistance, according to the Office of Inspector General.

American Medical Response was bringing her to Saint Francis Hospital, and she had no pulse while she was being transported, the Office of Inspector General said.

Praylow was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined the cause and manner of her death.

The Office of Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating.