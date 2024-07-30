Investigation underway into threat against state Capitol

State Capitol police are investigating a threat against the state Capitol that was posted on social media on Tuesday.

They said they were made aware of the threat just after 1:30 p.m. and it was not specific.

State Capitol Police have alerted federal, state and local law enforcement. They also searched the building and campus and found nothing threatening.

State Capitol Police said they believe the threat is a hoax and they are working with the FBI to determine who made it and where it came from.