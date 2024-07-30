Hartford

Investigation underway into threat against state Capitol

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

State Capitol police are investigating a threat against the state Capitol that was posted on social media on Tuesday.

They said they were made aware of the threat just after 1:30 p.m. and it was not specific.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State Capitol Police have alerted federal, state and local law enforcement. They also searched the building and campus and found nothing threatening.

State Capitol Police said they believe the threat is a hoax and they are working with the FBI to determine who made it and where it came from.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us