Investigation looks into what caused 12 people to feel ill at Thompson school

School officials said crews are investigating what caused the hospitalization of nine students and three staff members at Bradley School in Thompson on Thursday.

A dozen people were taken to hospitals to be evaluated after complaining of nausea and shortness of breath on Thursday morning. They've since been released, according to the superintendent.

Firefighters responded to the school complex on Riverside Drive, which is made up of the Mary Fisher Elementary School, Thompson Middle School, and Tourtellotte Memorial High School.

Superintendent Melinda Smith said in a letter to families in the Thompson Public Schools district that Bradley staff members complained of symptoms that caused them to think there was an environmental issue in their classroom at Thompson Middle School.

The Bradley School Windham County is an off-site program that uses space on campus, including a class at the elementary, middle and high school, the superintendent said.

An ambulance was called, 12 staff members and students were taken to the hospital and all three schools were evacuated. The 800 students were evacuated for about 90 minutes.

In a letter to parents Friday, the superintendent said a full campus assessment of carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds was conducted by the town's fire marshal.

A maintenance crew is conducting an inspection of unit ventilators in the entire wing where the complaint was made, according to Smith.

The school district said they hired a company to be on-site over the weekend to ensure all exhaust fans and unit ventilators are working properly once the inspection is complete.

Smith said that first responders used an unauthorized non-calibrated CO detector device and found no carbon monoxide in the Bradley classrooms, and students returned to their classrooms.

All boiler rooms on the school campus have carbon monoxide detectors, and no readings activated any of the alarms, according to the superintendent.

It's not clear what caused the students and staff to have the symptoms. An investigation remains ongoing.