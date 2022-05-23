Investigators Find That USS Connecticut Underwater Crash Was ‘Preventable'

Submarine USS Connecticut crashed into an object while underwater and U.S. Navy investigators said the accident was preventable.

Navy officials said the submarine grounded on an unchartered seamount while driving in what's being described as a poorly surveyed area.

The accident happened on Oct. 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, according to navy officials.

Investigators said the grounding happened as a result of "an accumulation of unit-level errors and omissions in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management." The investigation showed that all of the errors fell below U.S. Navy standards.

Officials said their investigation also highlighted specific areas for improvement in the deployment training and certification process. The Navy is "urgently" implementing these improvements across the submarine force, they said.

"Given the inherently dangerous nature of Naval operations, we cannot become a risk-averse or zero-defect organization, but prioritizing safety will engender a culture of greater attention to detail in operational tasks, enhanced procedural compliance, and a questioning attitude that constantly seeks improvement – which increases the readiness of our forces and the Navy’s lethality in combat," the Navy said in a statement.

