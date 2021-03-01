Investigators Say Fire at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Was Not Intentionally Set

Connecticut State Police investigators have determined that the fire that caused massive damage at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford was not intentionally set or criminal in nature.

The state police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit has been working with the Ashford Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of the February 12 fire. Though investigators could not determine the exact origin or cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage it caused, they said there is no indication that it was intentionally set, and they are closing the investigation.

The fire destroyed the camp's Main Street area, which contained a wood working shop, arts & crafts area, a camp store and a kitchen area. Other key parts of the camp, including the infirmary, survived.

Former campers and counselors share how Hole in The Wall has impacted their lives after a fire destroyed four of the camp's buildings Friday night.

Donations have poured in to help rebuild the camp, which was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It has been serving seriously ill children ever since, providing a place for them and their families to enjoy a full camp experience. It has been the primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship's charity fundraising efforts since 2007.

The camp serves 20,000 seriously ill children and their families each year, and the CEO has said they plan to rebuild and create more up-to-date facilities to even better serve the needs of future campers.