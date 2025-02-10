IRIS Run For Refugees draws more than 3,000 people to New Haven

More than 3,000 people flooded the streets of New Haven Sunday morning, braving the cold and the snow for the 18th annual Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS) Run For Refugees.

The 5k raises money for IRIS. The organization helps people who are legal refugees and immigrants cleared by the state department to get resettled in the U.S. The executive director of IRIS say they had the biggest turnout and fundraising in history... And calls it a day of unity.



“It's a community that cares about the people we serve and sending a message at a really important time. that we are all here as a nation of welcome, as a community of welcome, and i think that everyone just felt that joy,” Maggie Mitchell Salem, executive director of IRIS, said.

The fundraiser comes at a crucial time. The organization recently received a stop work order by the federal government, cutting off access to $4 million and they were forced to lay off staff.