Is Connecticut a worldwide ‘pizza capital?' One website's new list says No

In May of 2024, praises of Connecticut's pizza were heard at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Back in the late summer, Gov. Lamont unveiled new 'Welcome to Connecticut' signs, which declared the state a top destination for slice or pie.

It was just about a month ago that Connecticut shared its plans for a 'Pizza Capital Pizza Trail" for tourists and locals to enjoy.

One national list, however, says Connecticut apizza isn't at the top of the list. In fact, it's not even in the Top 19.

Hospitality and media website TimeOut recently revealed its list of "The 19 best pizzas in the world," and Connecticut did not make the cut.

According to the article, the best pizza in the world comes from Naples, Italy, with the rest of the top 5 coming from New York, Tokyo, Rome, and Sydney.

Besides the big apple, the only other US cities on the list were Chicago (thick crust) and Miami (hot honey Sicilian).

Counties represented on the worldwide list include Denmark, The United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Spain, to name a few.

Even though no pizza place in Connecticut made the rankings, the state does have some representation on TimeOut's list.

Check out the description for #13 on the list, from a spot in Scotland:

What is it? New Haven style pizza, by the slice



What’s on it? Italian sausage, double marinara, burrata, pepperoni, rosemary, black pepper, parsley and garlic oil



Scotland probably isn’t the first place that springs to mind when you think about pizza, but hear me out: with its chewy crusts, coal-fired bases, sweet-but-tangy marinara sauce and carefully curated toppings, I’d argue this New Haven-style pizza joint is up there with some of the best slices you’ll ever shove down your gob. Chiara Wilkinson

TimeOut Deputy Editor, UK

New Haven-style apizza in Scotland?

Even when "The Pizza Capital" doesn't make the list, it still makes the list.