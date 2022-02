Isolated icy spots are being reported in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday morning and there are a few school delays.

As the rain moves out of Connecticut, the ground and road surfaces are frozen in some areas while the air is at or above freezing.

This is resulting in some slippery surfaces in towns like Bolton.

A few schools have a delayed start. You can get the full list here.

The isolated icy spots are expected to be cleared up by 8 a.m.