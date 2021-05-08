Palestine

Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

“I don’t know what will happen with us if they kick the families out from the houses,” Yacoub Abu Arafa who is facing eviction

A funeral ceremony of Palestinian woman Rihab Haroub, who was killed by Israeli forces, held in Bethlehem, West Bank on May 7, 2021.
Getty Images

Israeli authorities are bracing for more violence over the weekend after a recent spate of shootings and as tensions soar over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem.

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded a third after they opened fire with makeshift submachine guns on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, Israel’s police said. No Israelis were injured.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That came two days after Israeli student Yehuda Guetta, 19, died in a hospital from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting Sunday as he was standing at a bus station near the West Bank city of Nablus. Two other teenagers were wounded in the attack. Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man in connection with the attack Thursday.

Local

Mother's Day 6 hours ago

Mother's Day Looking a Little More Normal This Year

Berlin 6 hours ago

1 Transported to Hospital After Getting Hand Stuck in Bottle Return Machine in Berlin

Meanwhile, Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, was killed in a village near Nablus on Wednesday.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

PalestineIsrael
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us