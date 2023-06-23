‘It feels hopeless': Hartford woman encounters fake rental listing on desperate search to find a place to live

Marie Sultana Robinson has spent the last two months searching for a place to live.

“It feels hopeless and desperate," said Sultana Robinson, who lives in Hartford right now. "What am I going to do? I may end up homeless.”

With a low credit score and a mark on her rental record, Sultana Robinson said she has had trouble navigating an already difficult rental market. So when she found a listing online for a home in East Lyme that was near friends and in her price range, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I immediately texted because these things go so fast," said Sultana Robinson.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She said that the listing looked similar to every other property she had applied to at that point. Before handing over money, she checked the name on the listing against the name on the property record and said it all matched up. She filled out an application and sent the $100 application fee.

"The problem was he just didn’t have a place for me to rent," said Sultana Robinson.

The 66-year-old tried to send a deposit of $1700, but it didn't go through. She eventually talked to the man on the phone and was told to send the money soon because a lot of other people wanted to rent the house. Instead, her friend who lived nearby, got in touch with the real owners of the home only to find out that the posting was fake. The information was copied and pasted from another, legitimate, listing on a rental site.

"People need to be very cautious with what they are doing in renting. There is such high desperation. You might not be able to discern whether or not it is a scam until you have lost $100," said Sultana Robinson.

The FBI has been warning of a spike in fake rental ads since 2021. They have been on the rise across the nation and in Connecticut.

"I have not seen it this bad before," said Shanyelle Young, a Manchester realtor and owner of S. Young Realty. "They are preying after people with low credit, people who are desperate because of their current housing conditions, people who can't afford the market."

Young described the current rental market as "crazy" and said she has also seen potential renters with low credit scores struggling.

"Unfortunately a lot of them cannot find housing," said Young.

Young shared some tips for other renters. She said if the landlord is asking for payment through a peer to peer app, that is usually a red flag.

"Simple as matching the name on the lease with the property records. Go knock on the door- is this property for rent now? That's pretty telling," said Young. "Don't give anyone any money with out seeing the unit."

She also said that having a realtor can be helpful.

"I have never ever heard of any kind of scam going with a realtor representing a prospective tenant," said Young.

Sultana Robinson said she noticed that the lease she was provided had some red flags, but other than that she said that the listing looked legitimate. She is thankful that she did not lose more money, but she said she still feels hopeless as she continues that exhausting search for a place to rent.

Tips from the Department of Consumer Protection

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in Connecticut said the desperation of renters has created a prime opportunity for bad players looking to get money.

"If it seems too good to be true, it probably is," said Kaitlyn Krasselt, director of communications for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. "Do your research and use caution before sending money."

The department said you should be cautious always, but especially if someone is pressuring you to rent or send money through a form of payment that is not traceable.