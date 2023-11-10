‘It gives hope'; Connecticut Children's Gala fundraiser helps more families access specialized care

This Saturday night, an Encanto-themed gala will raise funds for the Connecticut Children's Foundation. NBC Connecticut is the exclusive media partner for the event. Proceeds from the Connecticut Children's 2023 gala will support the hospital's pediatric health care, community-based health and wellness programs, along with the brand new Fetal Care Center.

Connecticut Children’s recently recruited Dr. Timothy M. Crombleholme to serve as the Director of Connecticut Children’s Fetal Care Center. Connecticut Children’s is one of only a handful of children’s hospitals in the country with the expertise and facilities to offer surgical intervention while babies are in utero, according to its website.

Ester and Samuel Sargent experienced that expertise first hand when the young couple from Oregon was expecting their second child. At their 21-week appointment in June, they learned that their son had spina bifida. Their doctor told them about a surgery that would help their son, but because of Ester's medical history, they had trouble finding a hospital that would operate.

"And then finally we get the call that, it is a long shot, but there is one facility that might take you," said Samuel.

Dr. Crombleholme took the case and operated in June. Ester was the Fetal Care Center's first fetal surgery mother.

"Repaired the spina bifida while the baby was in the womb," explained Dr. Crombleholme. "It really alters the trajectory of many of these children's lives.”

Ester and Samuel's son, Thaddeus, was born in August. It is not clear what his needs will be in the future, but his parents said he is doing well.

“Someday, I will sit with our first son and be able to say, ‘This is the length we went to, in order to give you a chance," said Samuel.

The Sargents are back in Connecticut to share their story at the Connecticut Children's 2023 Gala. Important procedures like theirs are not always covered by insurance and fundraisers like this help to offset the cost for families, ensuring that more families can have access to specialized care.

“You’re paying it forward into an entire family," said Samuel.

"It gives hope," Ester added.

The gala is being held Saturday from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, click here.