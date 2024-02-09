‘It was really foul': Assault caught on camera after crash in Waterbury

Police in Waterbury are investigating after a car crash on Thursday night ended with an assault and robbery caught on camera.

Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to find a driver had crashed into a parked car. Shortly after, police said an altercation ensued between the 48-year-old male driver and the 27-year-old man who officers said owned the parked car.

Neighbors told NBC Connecticut they went outside at the sound of the crash and watched as the situation escalated.

“The parked car was smashed in the middle of the street. The other guy, his car was on the side of the road,” one neighbor said. “It was hectic outside. We all went out to see what happened with the car accident, you know what I mean? Not to actually witness an assault or robbery.”

They were shocked at what they saw and started recording on their phones.

The video shows the two men going back and forth, then a third man walking up. The driver threw the first punch, but then he’s thrown to the ground.

“It was ridiculous. It was really foul,” the neighbor said. “It shouldn’t escalate to lead to where a guy looked like they must have gave him a concussion or something, [and] sent him to the hospital and robbed him.”

The driver could be seen injured on the ground, after the men punched and kicked him in the head.

While he's on the ground, the video shows one of the men pulling what appears to be a chain from the man's neck, and putting it in his pocket.

“Both of them just ended up jumping him and beating him up. He got kicked in the head, he got punched numerous times,” another neighbor said. “When the guy first came out of the car, he had no cuts, no scratches, he wasn’t bleeding. When he left in the stretcher, they had to wrap his head. He didn’t need to be treated that way.”

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He’s facing charges related to the crash, including driving without a license and insurance.

Police said they’re still investigating what unfolded after, and haven’t yet filed any charges connected to the assault.

These residents are now left unsettled after only living in the neighborhood for a month.

“Being anywhere in Waterbury makes you think twice. Then seeing stuff like that, it just makes it worse. You’re trying to raise up your kids in a good neighborhood and things like that are happening.”