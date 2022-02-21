‘It Was Scary': Campus Stabbing Shakes UConn Students

Late Saturday night, UConn Campus Police responded to an incident at the Hilltop Apartment complex where two people were stabbed, and one person was later taken into custody.

According to UConn, one of the stabbing victims and the suspect are enrolled at the University. It’s unclear if they lived in the Chien-Shiung Wu building where the incident occurred.

UConn says campus police responded to the Hilltop Apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday. Both stabbing victims were taken to Windham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Students who live nearby recall a chaotic scene.

“It was scary. I didn’t really know what was going on I just saw a lot of emergency vehicles,” said Kate Daley, who lives in the Hilltop Apartment complex.

After a quick search of the area, campus police took a UConn student in for questioning. That person also had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

One student who was visiting Hilltop Saturday night from another part of campus was afraid to leave.

“I was like, 'I can’t go back to my dorm.' I was very afraid. So, I had to stay there,” said Kiley Tibbetts.

Students who live in adjacent buildings say there was also confusion. They say they did not receive any immediate communication from the school while the situation was unfolding.

According to UConn, alerts are sent when there is an ongoing threat to the community. In this case, the school says no other suspects were being sought and the situation was controlled. Still, students were concerned.

“If it was contained that’s one thing but you should let the students know that’s the case,” said UConn junior Mario Volpe.

According to UConn, at least one of the victims knew the suspect, and the attack was not random. Students who spoke with NBC Connecticut say that offers some comfort, but they will now be more cautious on campus.

“I’m making sure I keep my door locked. I mean I usually do, but now I definitely am going to make sure,” Daley said.

UConn says the investigation is ongoing and as of now, no names have been released and there is no word regarding charges. The investigation is in the hands of the State’s Attorney’s office, which could not be reached for comment Monday.