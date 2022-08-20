Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police

A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated.

Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.

At some point during the meeting, the customer brandished, what's believed to be, a gun and took off with the item(s).

The vendor was not injured.

Middletown Police said they are looking for a heavyset, Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark shorts. He is believed to be driving a light-colored Nissan sedan with Massachusetts plates.

There is no immediate threat to the public. Witnesses are being asked to call police at 860-638-4000 and reference case 22-40315.

Authorities would like to remind those that are buying online items in-person to do so in front of or inside the Middletown Police Department, as they have twenty-four hour surveillance.