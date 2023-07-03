‘It's a go': New Britain plans fireworks display amid stormy forecast

Thousands are expected to turn out for New Britain’s 31st Great American Boom at Willow Brook Park on the Fourth of July.

“The question was, ‘Hey mayor, how much of a risk are you willing to take for [Tuesday]?’ And I said forget it. I said 'we’ll go for it. The weather is really all over the place,'” said Mayor Erin Stewart, R – New Britain.

Stewart said it all really depends on whether there will be severe weather or not. And while they prefer a dry night, the fireworks can be shot off in the rain.

“We’re taking a chance with the weather. But it’s a go. We still have some food trucks, a DJ, some events, some things going on for the kids. But we are toning it down a little bit because we’re a little unsure on the weather. The main event is the fireworks,” said Stewart.

Gates at Willow Brook Park open at 7 p.m. and the show launches at 9:30 p.m.

A car pass is needed. They are $10 and you can pick one up at the park between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I love going over there. It’s a joy, one day moment for us,” said Angeie Rivera of New Britain.

But due to the forecast, the City of New Haven’s celebration has been pushed from Tuesday to Wednesday.

This comes after two days of postponements due to storms. That threat forced rescheduling on Monday for Meriden and Naugatuck.