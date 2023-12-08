It's happening! Sally's Apizza opening first Greater Boston location next week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A legendary Connecticut pizzeria is slated to arrive in the Greater Boston area next week.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Sally's Apizza is opening in Woburn on Thursday, December 14, moving into a space within the Woburn Village mixed-use development. Plans for the new location of Sally's were first announced back in the summer of 2021, and it was learned this summer that another outlet is being planned for Boston's Seaport District as well.

Sally's Apizza, which first opened in 1938 and has been under new ownership for a few years, is one of several New Haven spots--including Pepe's and Modern--that have gained national recognition for their pizza, with Sally's and Pepe's using coal-fired brick ovens for their pizzas which help give a char to the crust. (Other Connecticut locations of Sally's are in Fairfield and Stamford, and outlets in Newington, Norwalk, and Wethersfield are in the works as well.)

The website for Sally's Apizza is at https://sallysapizza.com/

