It's Official: Crumbl Cookies is Coming to West Hartford

For all of you cookie fans - the well-known Crumbl Cookies chain is coming to West Hartford. And it's happening sooner than you might think.

The cookie spot will open their West Farms location on New Britain Avenue this Friday.

The new location, at 1445 New Britain Ave., Unit 1E-A, is looking to hire more than 60 employees.

The cookie chain will offer six of their more than 275 rotating flavors in their grand opening week menu. Crumbl drops their weekly flavors Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on their social media accounts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This week, Crumbl will offer the following flavors: sea salt toffee, lemon poppy seed, monster, Texas sheet cake, raspberry cheesecake, and the classic pink sugar.

Some of Crumbl's specialty flavors include internet favorites such as cornbread, cookies and cream, s'mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and more.

The store will start offering curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping through their app on Wednesday, March 29. Until then, you can visit them in-person.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. They're closed on Sundays.

In a five-year span, Crumbl Cookies has opened over 700 locations in more than 45 states. For more information about the food chain, you can visit their website.