‘It's Someone's Son, It's Someone's Brother': Vigil Honors, Mourns Homicide Victim

Families and friends of Martin Hamilton came together Tuesday to remember and celebrate his life. The 41-year-old was killed last month on Sigourney Street in Hartford.

On Tuesday evening, balloons drifted into the sky to honor the life of Hamilton, one of the latest homicide victims in the city.

Virginia Pertillar is Hamilton's mother and was glad to know so many members of the community showed up to offer their support.

"It's overwhelming, it is wonderfully overwhelming," said Pertillar. "To know so many people loved him and loved me enough to come out and take the time to be with us is amazing."

The prayer vigil comes just one day after 19-year-old Makhi Buckly was shot and killed near Amherst Street. Buckly is the grandson of Carl Hardrick, an anti-violence activist within the city.

Hardrick works for the Greater YMCA of Hartford, the organization released this statement in response to the shooting:

"The murder of Makhi Buckly is an unspeakable tragedy and loss for the Hartford community and our YMCA family, and his family and loved ones have our support and deepest prayers. Makhi’s grandfather Carl Hardrick has been part of the fabric of the Wilson-Gray YMCA for many years and has spent his life advocating against violence in our communities; Brother Carl has worked tirelessly to make our city a better and safer place. He is beloved and we are with him every step of the way," wrote Harold Sparrow, president & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford.

"No matter if you're 41, no matter if you're 19, no matter if you're 3, every time these things happen, the entire community is devastated," said Rev. Henry Brown, the executive director of the Mothers United Against Violence. "All kinds of things are happening and people are dying and we the people are going to have to change it, we can't wait for the police to change it."

NBC Connecticut also spoke with Hamilton's sister who spoke about the support and the violence within the city.

"It's been a lot here recently but to see all the love and support has been amazing," said Jazzmine Pertillar. "I think people in the community should see the bigger picture and to not take life for granted and also not just take a life because it's someone's son, it's someone's brother."

Police say both murders are still under investigation and anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Hartford Police.