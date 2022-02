J Timothy's Taverne in Plainville has sold out of to-go orders for Super Bowl Sunday.

The restaurant said Super Bowl Sunday is completely booked and they are unable to take any more to-go orders.

Pickups for to-go orders are still available for Friday and Saturday.

This year, in addition to buckets of wings, the restaurant said it is offering tailgate pretzels, nacho kits and a guacamole kit that are all available to-go. You can get more information here.