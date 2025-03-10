Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira faces military court-martial trial

The Massachusetts Air National Guard who leaked government secrets online faced military justice Monday.

Jack Teixeira is already facing prison time for sharing classified information. Monday, he faced a court-martial trial on Hanscom Air Force Base before a military panel.

Twenty-two-year-old Teixeira of North Dighton faces charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice.

The court-martial hearing lasted less than two hours – and nothing was decided Monday– but some interesting issues were raised.

His defense team filed a motion to dismiss the obstruction charge, arguing that the court-martial amounts to prosecuting him twice for the same offense.

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaking classified information.

The military disagrees, and both sides argued before the military panel Monday morning.

At issue is the fact that Texeira pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court in Boston to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In federal court, he admitted to illegally posting top secret information on the social media platform Discord regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as a U.S. adversary’s plans to harm U.S. troops overseas.

It’s unclear as part of his guilty plea in federal court, if Teixeira reserved the right to argue in military court that these charges are double jeopardy.

The judge took the motion under advisement.

She will notify both sides of her ruling on or before 8:30am Thursday.

Teixeira was a cyber transport systems specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts.

Teixeira remains in the Air National Guard, on unpaid status.