Jahmil French of ‘Degrassi' Dead at 29

Jahmil French, who starred as Dave Turner on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," has passed away at the age of 29.

The actor was confirmed dead by his friends and co-workers on social media on March 2.

"I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," tweeted producer Joshua Safran. The two worked together on Netflix's "Soundtrack." "Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."

No cause of death has been confirmed. E! News has reached out to French's rep for comment.

French's "Degrassi" co-star Annie Clark also shared a tribute to her friend. "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," she began in an Instagram message. "We started on Degrassi the same year and I'll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around."

"He was such a special person and I'm so grateful for the memories we made," she continued. "I still can't believe it. Gone way too soon. He will be so missed by us all."

"Degrassi" actress Melinda Shankar also tweeted, "So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were."

French last posted to Instagram on Jan. 18, sharing a selfie with his followers along with a smiley face emoji. Since news of his death emerged, fans and friends have been flooding the comments with heartfelt messages.

Christina Milian, who starred alongside French on "Soundtrack," was among the stars to leave a tribute. "You will be missed," she commented. "Rest peacefully King."