James Taylor is Set to Perform in Bridgeport This Summer

Music legend James Taylor is coming to Bridgeport's Harford HealthCare Amphitheater this summer.

The concert is set to take place on June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

"James Taylor & His All-Star Band" will start their tour on Feb. 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. To see the full tour schedule list, click here.

The American singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. He's known for several hit singles including "Fire and Rain," "How Sweet It Is" and "Carolina in My Mind."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.