Jane Fonda to receive the Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award

Jane Fonda will be the recipient of the Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center in Old Saybrook said Fonda will receive the 10th annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award at the Kate’s Gala on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Information on tickets is not yet available.

The Kate’s website said the award is presented each year to someone who “embodies the spirit, independence, and character of the legendary actress.”