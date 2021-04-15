8 Years After Marathon Bombings, Janey Encourages Kindness on One Boston Day

Boston Mayor Kim Janey reminded residents that the spirit of One Boston Day is more important now than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world," Janey said Wednesday.

Marking eight years since the Boston Marathon Bombing, residents are being asked to take part in several acts of kindness Thursday while maintaining a safe social distance.

A list of good deeds can be found on the One Boston Day website to help spread kindness and honor those who were killed on that tragic day in 2013.

Janey will be making several stops throughout Boston Thursday to mark One Boston Day, starting with meeting a group of volunteers who organized a spring cleanup with the superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

Janey will hold a moment of silence at 2:49 p.m. to mark the time of the first explosion outside of city hall.