Strike

Janitors Vote Unanimously to Authorize Strikes

32BJ

This Saturday, over 1,000 janitors in Hartford, Stamford and New Haven voted unanimously to authorize a strike.

The contract, which covers 2,400 janitors in the region, expires on Dec. 31.

If an agreement is not reached, the union, 32BJ SEIU, can now call a strike anytime on or after Jan. 1.

Local

Newtown 5 hours ago

Newtown High School Football Makes History on 7-Year Sandy Hook Anniversary

Hartford 7 hours ago

Hartford Remembers Those Lost to Gun Violence

Over 4,000 janitors are covered in Connecticut by two agreements between the union and employer groups that represent dozens of cleaning contracting companies, according to a union spokesperson. One agreement covers 3,000 janitors in Fairfield County and the lower Hudson Valley. The other agreement covers 2,400 janitors across the rest of Connecticut, with the majority of buildings located in New Haven and Hartford counties.

The strike allows the bargaining committee to act quickly if current negotiations over wages, benefits and working conditions can't be resolved, according to the union spokesperson.

The affected janitors clean more than 80 percent of large commercial buildings in and around the two cities.

This article tagged under:

StrikeHartfordnew havenStamford32BJ
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us