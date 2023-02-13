Jason Aldean Tour Coming to CT

Jason Aldean is coming to Connecticut this summer.

His "Highway Desperado Tour" will be stopping by Hartford for a performance at Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, July 15.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will be joining him.

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at JasonAldean.com.

Highway Desperado 2023 Tour Dates: