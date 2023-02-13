Jason Aldean Tour Coming to CT

Jason Aldean is coming to Connecticut this summer.
His "Highway Desperado Tour" will be stopping by Hartford for a performance at Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, July 15.
Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will be joining him.
Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at JasonAldean.com.
Highway Desperado 2023 Tour Dates:
- Friday, July 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Saturday, July 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Sunday, July 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Thursday, July 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Friday, July 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Thursday, July 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (On sale Feb. 24)
- Friday, July 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Saturday, July 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Friday, Aug. 4 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Saturday, Aug. 5 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sunday, Aug. 6 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Thursday, Aug. 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Friday, Aug. 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Friday, Aug. 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Saturday, Aug. 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater (Already on sale)
- Thursday, Aug. 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
- Friday, Aug. 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Saturday, Aug. 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- Thursday, Sept. 7 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Friday, Sept. 8 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Saturday, Sept. 9 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Sept. 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Friday, Sept. 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Sept. 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Thursday, Sept 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Friday, Sept. 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Saturday, Sept. 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Sept. 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Friday, Sept. 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Sept. 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
- Thursday, Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Friday, Oct. 6 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Saturday, Oct. 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thursday, Oct. 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (On sale March 3)
- Friday, Oct. 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Saturday, Oct. 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Thursday, Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Friday, Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Saturday, Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
- Friday, Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre