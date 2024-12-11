Jefferson Radiology patients are seeing longer-than-normal wait times

If you need an MRI, CT scan or an ultrasound, it may take some time to get your results.

Some patients who go to Jefferson Radiology are waiting longer than they would like to get their medical imaging results.

We spoke with Barbara Barry, a relative of one of our employees, who experienced these delays.

“It took three weeks for the results, so that’s what made me a little bit concerned,” Barry said.

In October, Barry went to Jefferson Radiology for routine testing, and it took several weeks until she heard back.

Barry told us, “I had another test in November that was marked urgent, and it took nine days to get those results.”

She said not knowing was mentally consuming and left her feeling anxiety-ridden.

“I was kind of frozen, thinking it might be bad because it took so long to get the results,” Barry said.

Fortunately, despite the wait, the tests came back fine.

However, Barry's biggest concern is that other patients will go through what she did.

The Cleveland Clinic, which specializes in CT scans for cancer, said results should take one to two days.

“I am aware of a particular person who is dealing with that sort of thing and waiting quite a while for their results,” Barry said.

Barry reached out to Eastern Connecticut Health Network, which has a partnership with Jefferson Radiology.

They told her these issues were due to staffing shortages.

Caroline Leger, marketing director with Jefferson Radiology, sent us a statement that reads, "Due to unprecedented demand, patient exam results are delayed. Our dedicated team is working diligently to minimize wait times and ensure patients receive the best possible care. We understand how challenging this can be and are actively hiring, improving processes, and prioritizing urgent cases to reduce wait times. If patients need results sooner, patients should speak with their referring provider about alternative care options."

Barry said she wants people to be aware of the issue and hopes wait times improve soon.

“If it takes two or three weeks for a diagnosis, it can make all the difference in the world," Barry said.