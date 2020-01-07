Jennifer Dulos Case: Michelle Troconis Arrested on New Murder-Related Charge

Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC Connecticut.

Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan woman who has been missing for more than seven months. He was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

She was previously charged with first-degree hindering of prosecution and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The arrest warrant in that tampering case said that Troconis did not see Fotis Dulos the morning of Jennifer's disappearance. He returned later in the afternoon and started cleaning one of his employee's pickup trucks after lunch.

Investigators said Troconis told them that Dulos handed her a towel while cleaning what she thought was a coffee spill. She told them she put the towel in one of the black plastic garbage bags she brought there, and it didn't smell like coffee, according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant also said that Troconis said it was her and Fotis Dulos on surveillance video in Hartford, where a man is pictured throwing away trash bags that were found to contain Jennifer's blood, but Troconis said she didn't know what Fotis Dulos was doing.