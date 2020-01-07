Jennifer Dulos Case: Who is Attorney Kent Mawhinney?

State police are currently searching for local attorney Kent Mawhinney, who is expected to be arrested on "murder-related charges," multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC Connecticut.

Mawhinney represented Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, in previous civil cases unrelated to Jennifer's disappearance.

Mawhinney was arrested twice by South Windsor police in 2019. The first arrest was reported to police on January 21 for which Mawhinney was arrested for sexual assault (spousal/cohabitating relationship), disorderly conduct, and unlawful restraint, South Windsor police said. The second arrest stemmed for a protective order violation that was put in place as a result of the first arrest, police said. He attempted to use a third party to contact the victim, which was a violation of the order, according to police.

As of Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources told us they were unable to locate Mawhinney. A court marshal told NBC Connecticut that Mawhinney was in court in Hartford this morning.

Earlier Tuesday, a secretary at Mawhinney's office told NBC Connecticut that he would not be in the office in the afternoon because he was dealing with a family emergency.

Lee Gold represented Mawhinney in those previous charges earlier in 2019. Gold said he expects to represent him on any new charges and was waiting to hear from police.

Three state police cruisers pulled up to Gold's Hartford office and detectives were told Mawhinney was not there.

Gold told NBC Connecticut that he did not know where Mawhinney is but said he always advises his clients to turn themselves in when there is a warrant for their arrest.