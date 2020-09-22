JetBlue Adds 4 Non-Stop Routes from Bradley International Airport

JetBlue is expanding service at Bradley International Airport with four new non-stop routes that will launch later this year.

JetBlue said their new routes will go from Bradley International Airport to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Cancun, Mexico.

The service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) launches on November 19 and the services to Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas (LAS) and San Francisco (SFO) will begin on December 18, according to JetBlue.

JetBlue

“We are excited to roll out these new routes connecting Hartford to some of our largest leisure destinations, bringing more low fares and great service to Connecticut residents,” JetBlue's Head of Revenue and Planning Scott Laurence said in part.

“This strengthening of the partnership with JetBlue shows once again how important Bradley International Airport is to our present and our future. More routes, and a strong international airport are key to Connecticut’s success," Gov. Ned Lamont added in part.

“These routes will link our state to major new business and leisure destinations, and this strong move by JetBlue gives regional travelers all the more reason to choose Bradley Airport for their travel needs," Connecticut Airport Authority Board Chair Thomas A. “Tony” Sheridan said in part.

“JetBlue is an important partner for us, and we are very pleased to see that the airline recognizes the potential of the Bradley Airport market. We are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for Connecticut travelers, JetBlue, and Bradley Airport," Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority added in part.

The new non-stop flights will join the existing JetBlue non-stop routes from Bradley Airport to multiple Florida destinations and San Juan, Puerto Rico, the airline said.

Before the pandemic, JetBlue said it had up to 12 flights per day at Bradley International Airport.