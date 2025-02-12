Air travel

JetBlue birthday sale includes flights from Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport Sign 2024
Connecticut Airport Authority/Bradley International Airport

JetBlue is celebrating its 25th birthday by offering deals on flights, but you have to book today.

The deadline to book is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for travel between Feb. 25 and June 11.

The deal excludes travel on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday and includes blackout dates between April 10 and 29.

JetBlue deals on flights from Bradley Airport

You can find the sale on flights from Bradley International Airport here.

Bradley to Fort Lauderdale, FLL

  • Flights from $89 one-way

Bradley to Fort Myers, RSW

  • Flights from $79 one-way

Bradley to New York, JFK

  • Flights from $49 one-way

Bradley to Orlando, MCO

  • Flights from $99 one-way

Bradley to Tampa, TPA

  • Flights from $74 one-way

Bradley to West Palm Beach, PBI

  • Flights from $89 one-way

