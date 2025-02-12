JetBlue birthday sale includes flights from Bradley Airport

JetBlue is celebrating its 25th birthday by offering deals on flights, but you have to book today.

The deadline to book is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for travel between Feb. 25 and June 11.

The deal excludes travel on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday and includes blackout dates between April 10 and 29.

JetBlue deals on flights from Bradley Airport

You can find the sale on flights from Bradley International Airport here.

Bradley to Fort Lauderdale, FLL

Flights from $89 one-way

Bradley to Fort Myers, RSW

Flights from $79 one-way

Bradley to New York, JFK

Flights from $49 one-way

Bradley to Orlando, MCO

Flights from $99 one-way

Bradley to Tampa, TPA

Flights from $74 one-way

Bradley to West Palm Beach, PBI