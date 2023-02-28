JetBlue Plane, Private Jet Have ‘Close Call' at Boston's Logan Airport: FAA

The JetBlue pilot took a sudden climb out of the landing as the smaller plane "crossed the intersection," the FAA said

Mark Garfinkel

Two planes had "a close call" at Boston Logan International Airport Monday night when one took off without clearance as another landed, federal aviation officials said Tuesday.

A JetBlue plane that was landing "took evasive action" to avoid a Learjet plane that was taking off, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement obtained by NBC News.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m., according to the FAA's preliminary statement. Flight data shows JetBlue Flight 206 from Nashville landed about 14 minutes late Monday night.

While that plane, an Embraer 190, was preparing to land on one runway, the pilot of a Learjet 60, an executive-style private plane, confirmed instructions to wait on an intersecting runway "but began a takeoff roll instead," according to the FAA.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The JetBlue pilot took a sudden climb out of the landing as the smaller plane "crossed the intersection," the FAA said. They didn't share how close the two planes came, which is part of the investigation.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us