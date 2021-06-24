JetBlue to Add Daily Flights from Bradley Airport to Miami

JetBlue is going to be offering flights between Bradley International Airport and Miami International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said there will be daily year-round service.

JetBlue Flights Between Bradley Airport and Miami

The flight from BDL to MIA will depart at 9:25 a.m. and arrive at 12:30 p.m.

The MIA to BDL flight departs 1:15 p.m. and arrives at 4:10 p.m.

“We welcome JetBlue’s expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of new, nonstop service to Miami,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement.

He said JetBlue now offers nonstop flights to 11 destinations.

In addition to the flights to Miami, JetBlue has nonstop flights to other Florida destinations, including Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach; and the airline also offers nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Cancun, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Juan.