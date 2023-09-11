Jewelry sale meet-up turns into reported armed robbery in Groton

A man was shot at after a meet-up to sell jewelry turned into a reported armed robbery in Groton over the weekend.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about gunshots near Pleasant Valley Road South on Sunday shortly before 8 p.m. At the same time, a man called dispatchers to report that he had been robbed.

According to Groton Town Police, the man said he had arranged to meet with someone in the Groton Square parking lot on Route 12 to sell a piece of jewelry. At the meet-up, another man arrived in a silver Hyundai Sonata with two male passengers.

During the meet-up and while showing the piece of jewelry, the victim said he was approached from behind by two separate men. One of the men reportedly had a gun, pointed it at the victim and tried to rip the necklace from his hand before running off.

Investigators said the driver of the suspect vehicle also drove off across the parking lot and headed north on Route 12 with the victim following separately in his vehicle.

When the Hyundai turned onto Pleasant Valley Road South, one of the rear passengers reportedly fired gunshots at the victim's vehicle several times out the window.

Police searched for any potential victims, property damage and evidence in the area. A shell casing was found in the road, but no victims or injuries were reported.

This is believed to be an isolated incident where the people involved know each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.