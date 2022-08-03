Jewelry Stolen from Kiosk at Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Police

Jewelry was stolen from a kiosk inside the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and police are asking for help to determine who is responsible. Manchester police said the theft they are investigating could be connected to another at Danbury Fair Mall.

Early on Tuesday morning, someone forced open kiosk jewelry cases at Banter by Piercing Pagoda and toon a large amount of high-value jewelry, police said.

Police released photos and said the person in the black hat forced open the cases and took jewelry, the female appeared to act as a lookout, and both people left the interior of the mall. They said is that possible a third male suspect was also involved as a lookout.

Manchester police said the incident is possibly related to a similar theft from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Danbury Fair Mall on June 10.

During the theft in Danbury, a male pried open jewelry cases and also stole a large amount of high-value jewelry and a second male and female acted as lookouts, police said.

They left in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Curtis at (860) 643-3302.