Manchester

Jewelry Stolen from Kiosk at Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Police

Surveillance photos from thefts of jewelry from shops in Manchester and Danbury
Manchester Police

Jewelry was stolen from a kiosk inside the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and police are asking for help to determine who is responsible. Manchester police said the theft they are investigating could be connected to another at Danbury Fair Mall.

Early on Tuesday morning, someone forced open kiosk jewelry cases at Banter by Piercing Pagoda and toon a large amount of high-value jewelry, police said.

Police released photos and said the person in the black hat forced open the cases and took jewelry, the female appeared to act as a lookout, and both people left the interior of the mall. They said is that possible a third male suspect was also involved as a lookout.

Manchester police said the incident is possibly related to a similar theft from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Danbury Fair Mall on June 10.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the theft in Danbury, a male pried open jewelry cases and also stole a large amount of high-value jewelry and a second male and female acted as lookouts, police said.

They left in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Curtis at (860) 643-3302.

Local

Closer to Free Ride 28 mins ago

Closer to Free Marshals Make Sure Patients, Riders Cross the Finish Line

Newtown 51 mins ago

How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us