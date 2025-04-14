Jewelry store burglarized in South Windsor

A jewelry store in South Windsor was burglarized early Monday morning and investigators are working to determine exactly what was taken.

Police received an alarm activation around 4:20 a.m. for Hannoush Jewelers on Buckland Road.

Officers responded within minutes and determined someone had broken into the building through a window and jewelry cases were smashed.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle appears to be an older-model Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper registration and may have been the same vehicle involved in previous jewelry store burglaries in other cities/towns in recent cities and months.

Authorities are working with the store owner to determine exactly what was taken.