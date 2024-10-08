Jewish community in Greater Hartford gathers to honor lives lost on Oct. 7

Monday marked one year since the terror attack against Israel and the start of Israel’s war with Hamas.

Across the state of Connecticut, memorials and remembrance ceremonies were held to honor the victims.

In West Hartford, the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford held a remembrance event at Beth El Temple. The event was sold out and the federation said roughly 1,000 people were in attendance.

“October 7th was not just an attack on Israel, but on all of us,” said David Waren, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. “This has been the most traumatic year in Jewish history since WWII, since the Holocaust. Over 1,200 murdered, 101 still in captivity in Gaza, including infants and elderly people.”

Among those in attendance were Gov. Ned Lamont, who lit a candle for the victims.

“We’re standing with our friend, we’re standing with our family, we’re standing with an ally, we’re standing with Israel, and we will always stand with Israel,” he said, addressing the crowd.

During the event, stories of the lives impacted were read. One man was there to read his own experience living in northern Israel.

“We received a text message…saying we should leave right away, it’s not safe to stay. It was overwhelming,” said Roi Graber.

He owned a restaurant in Israel and never imagined having to flee.

He and his family are now seeking refuge in Connecticut and are starting a new life here.

“We realized that the best thing for our family is to focus and rebuild our lives here in this welcoming community. Now, we’re opening a restaurant here on Farmington Avenue. It’s called Gveenah.”

The federation said they’ve raised more than $7 million in the weeks following October 7 for humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts.