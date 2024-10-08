Israel-Hamas War

Jewish community in Greater Hartford gathers to honor lives lost on Oct. 7

By Amanda Pitts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday marked one year since the terror attack against Israel and the start of Israel’s war with Hamas.

Across the state of Connecticut, memorials and remembrance ceremonies were held to honor the victims.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In West Hartford, the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford held a remembrance event at Beth El Temple. The event was sold out and the federation said roughly 1,000 people were in attendance.

“October 7th was not just an attack on Israel, but on all of us,” said David Waren, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. “This has been the most traumatic year in Jewish history since WWII, since the Holocaust. Over 1,200 murdered, 101 still in captivity in Gaza, including infants and elderly people.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Among those in attendance were Gov. Ned Lamont, who lit a candle for the victims.

“We’re standing with our friend, we’re standing with our family, we’re standing with an ally, we’re standing with Israel, and we will always stand with Israel,” he said, addressing the crowd.

During the event, stories of the lives impacted were read. One man was there to read his own experience living in northern Israel.

Local

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Man shot during carjacking in Bridgeport

Ansonia 2 hours ago

Driver pulled from fiery crash by nearby residents in Ansonia

“We received a text message…saying we should leave right away, it’s not safe to stay. It was overwhelming,” said Roi Graber.

He owned a restaurant in Israel and never imagined having to flee.

He and his family are now seeking refuge in Connecticut and are starting a new life here.

“We realized that the best thing for our family is to focus and rebuild our lives here in this welcoming community. Now, we’re opening a restaurant here on Farmington Avenue. It’s called Gveenah.”

The federation said they’ve raised more than $7 million in the weeks following October 7 for humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us