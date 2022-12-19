Jewish Leaders Shine Light on Anti-Semitism This Hanukkah

Thousands of people filled a closed-off road in West Hartford Sunday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

The Chabad of Greater Hartford's annual Fire on Ice event aimed to evoke Jewish pride and spread light in response to a recent uptick in anti-Semitism.

"Sometimes people feel intimidated from it - from practicing and being proud of who they are. Our message was there is no need to be intimidated. A person should be proud," said Rabbi Shaya Gopin, who worked alongside a team of volunteers to organize the annual celebration.

According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents increased by 42% in Connecticut last year compared to 2020. More than 180 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assault have been reported to ADL Connecticut in the last five years, according to a press release.

“We have seen a lot of hate incidents happening in schools, in synagogues, in communities," said Stacey Sobel, the Connecticut director for ADL. “The data paints a clear picture that anti-Semitism remains a serious concern, not only across the U.S. but also here in Connecticut."

Gopin said he believes one of the key ways to fight hate is through education. He said that one of the benefits of the public Fire on Ice celebration was that it gave exposure to many people.

"People know who you are. They know what you are about. They see your humanity. They see your light," Gopin said. "They have less of an ability to create hateful thoughts in their own mind.”

More than 2,000 people attended the event as organizers lit a supersized ice sculpture of a menorah. The organizers say their goal was simple.

“It might sounds cliché, but it is all about the light. It is all about bringing light into the world," said Pat Kazakoff, who helped organize the event. "We call it spreading light, but another synonym for light is goodness, happiness, joy, warmth.”