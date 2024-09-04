Bristol

Bristol restaurant reopening after second vehicle crashed into it in two years

NBC Connecticut

A Bristol restaurant that has been damaged twice in two years when vehicles crashed into it is reopening while the owners continue to rebuild.

In August, a truck crashed into Jimmy's on the River on Terryville Road as guests were dining inside.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out safely.

At the time they were making repairs and renovations after a different car crashed into the building in 2022.

That crash happened on the other side of the building and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.

The restaurant announced on social media that it was approved to reopen on Tuesday.

“We’re on the road to rebuild and can’t wait for the restaurant to be repaired. Until then, we look forward to serving our community again,” the Facebook post says.

