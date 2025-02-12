Business

Fabric and craft store company Joann seeking to close all 10 stores in Connecticut

Crafts Retailer Joann Engages Advisers Amid Liquidity Pressures

Nearly a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the fabric and crafts company Joann said it is looking to close around 500 stores around the county and the list includes all 10 stores in Connecticut.

The company said it filed a court motion on Wednesday, seeking court authority to begin closing around 500 stores across the nation.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Connecticut Joann locations on store closing list

  • 143 Federal Road, Brookfield
  • 274 E Main St., Clinton
  • 136 Elm St., Enfield
  • 2300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden
  • 1440 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
  • 1405 Boston Post Road, Milford
  • 3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
  • 117 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
  • 774 Queen St., Southington
  • 39 South Main St., Torrington

You can learn more about the restructuring plan online here.

Find the full closing list below.

This article tagged under:

Business
