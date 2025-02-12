Fabric and craft store company Joann seeking to close all 10 stores in Connecticut

Nearly a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the fabric and crafts company Joann said it is looking to close around 500 stores around the county and the list includes all 10 stores in Connecticut.

The company said it filed a court motion on Wednesday, seeking court authority to begin closing around 500 stores across the nation.

“As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Connecticut Joann locations on store closing list

143 Federal Road, Brookfield

274 E Main St., Clinton

136 Elm St., Enfield

2300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden

1440 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

1405 Boston Post Road, Milford

3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

117 Salem Turnpike, Norwich

774 Queen St., Southington

39 South Main St., Torrington

