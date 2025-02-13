Joann to close CT stores, but one shopping plaza says the space won't be hard to fill

Crafters will soon have to find a new place to get their supplies because Joann is closing all its Connecticut stores.

"There's not going to be a place to buy yarn,” Kathy, of Middletown, said.

Joann filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last month and is awaiting court approval to close 500 stores nationwide, including all 10 of their Connecticut locations.

"Anytime I need anything, fabric or anything, I come here, so disappointing,” Eila McCloskey, of Meriden, said.

Joann now joins a growing list of big box stores closing its doors nationally, like Party City and Big Lots. Joann and Party City are still there, while Big Lots has been replaced by Ollie’s.

"It's forcing everyone to shop online,” Kathy said.

"I do not like the idea that you have to buy everything on Amazon,” McClosky said.

While online shopping can be seen as more convenient, going into stores helps support the surrounding community.

"The retail businesses that populate, the Berlin Turnpike represents the sort of economic backbone of our community,” Johnathan Altschul, the Newington town manager, said.

Altshul said they aren't concerned with the circle of life these stores at the Turnpike Plaza are experiencing, especially with how busy the area is.

“The free market typically takes care of this on its own. Typically when a vacancy opens up, it's pretty quickly that somebody scoops in and tries to fill it,” Altshul said.

“I think there will always be a need for some in-person shopping. I think there's certain things that are really hard to buy online,” Patrice Luoma, a Quinnipiac professor of entrepreneurship and strategy, said.

Luoma said there's no denying the impact the online marketplace has had on brick and mortar stores, especially since the pandemic and with an increase of inflation.

She said businesses who want to remain open will have to get creative to compete with that online shopping world, and said that's where local businesses can really step up to the plate, especially local crafters in Connecticut for people who might be looking for a Joann alternative.

"There's an opportunity for small businesses to take the place of this and to deliver the kinds of service and value that you can't get in a bigger store,” Luoma said.

Altshul said he's not privy to which businesses would replace Joann and Party City.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the property owner but didn't hear back.

Joann’s court case that would approve the closings takes place on Friday. They say sales could take place as soon as Saturday.