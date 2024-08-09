Jobs Pond families brace for rainy weather and potential of more flooding

Veronica Ketch has spent several summers at her Jobs Pond family cottage in Portland. This season, plans were disrupted because of flooding.

“It has definitely been a challenge to enjoy the way we normally would,” Veronica Ketch of Portland said. “Labor Day we would have a picnic, but that’s not going to happen.”

Ketch said the body of water has changed from a clear to a mossy green color.

“Again, it just breaks my heart, and I just want it back to normal,” Ketch said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

People who live in the area have dealt with rising water since March and while it has receded, feet of water remain in their basements. Now, families are bracing for yet another round of heavy rain and potential downpours.

“It is a concern because now people have started to turn off pumps to take the water out of their cellars but sometimes an inch of rain here could make it up to three inches” Ketch added.

Ketch said the community tries to stay strong together, but it’s been devastating for people who’ve vacated their homes, with no date on when they can move back in.

“We’ve had to adjust our normal activities for those of us who live out here,” Ketch said.

Federal and state funding was secured in May to pump out the pond to the Connecticut River, but that hasn’t started yet.

“It’s going to be tough, because the longer we get into the fall, and winter months, things start to freeze, it’s not as easy to clean up.” Ketch said.

Portland’s first-selectman Ryan Curley said construction is expected to begin by Aug. 26, with pumping getting underway by Labor Day.