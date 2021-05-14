John Legend to Headline Tulsa Race Massacre Remembrance

Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on May 31 at ONEOK Field

John Legend
Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend will headline a nationally televised ceremony in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event official said Friday.

“When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to the next level, John Legend was obviously a great fit,” 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission director Phil Armstrong told the Tulsa World.

Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on May 31 at ONEOK Field.

The commission was created to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black.

Legend is scheduled to speak and perform during the event that Armstrong said will include other, yet to be announced speakers and performers.

Legend is a 12-time Grammy winner and has also won Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Attendance at the ceremony will be limited to 6,000 and COVID precautions that include a masking requirement and a temperature screening will be in place.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
