Jordan's Furniture to Open Store at Westfarms

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Jordan's Furniture is opening a new store in Connecticut!

The store will be at the former Lord & Taylor anchor store at Westfarms and is slated to open in the first quarter of 2024.

The newest location will have 120,000 square feet of showroom with both furniture and mattresses, as well as an outlet center.

The store will also have entertainment attractions and a restaurant.

"We are thrilled to announce our eighth store coming to Farmington, CT. It is a perfect market for us, bringing the Jordan's experience to the rest of CT," Jordan's Co-CEO Josh Tatelman said in part in a statement.

Jordan's Furniture's other Connecticut location is in New Haven.

