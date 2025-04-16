Crime and Courts

Man accused of killing girlfriend in Ansonia in 2019 expected to testify Wednesday

The state rested its case on Wednesday.



The state has rested its case in the trial of Jose Morales, who has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend in Ansonia in December 2019, and he is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

Morales has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Christine Holloway and tampering with evidence.

The couple’s daughter, Vanessa Morales, was just a baby at the time, and she is missing. She has not been seen since her mother’s body was found in their Ansonia home.

Morales' trial is in its eighth day.

On Tuesday, the jury saw a five-minute body camera video showing Morales’ reaction when Ansonia police informed him of his girlfriend’s death and his daughter’s disappearance.

The jury learned the video was heavily edited to be submitted as evidence.

The defense argued the video could cause permanent prejudice from the jury to his client and the state responded that the video was relevant to the jury because it showed Morales’ reaction, or lack of, and the way Morales changed his response to detectives about his whereabouts over the weekend of Nov. 30 to Dec 2, 2019.

The jury also heard from Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Hays, of the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Hays testified that he conducted an autopsy of Holloway’s body on Dec. 4, 2019 and provided graphic testimony to the jury regarding Holloway’s traumatic injuries.

“The descendant in this case had numerous extensive blunt force injuries to her head,” Hays said.

