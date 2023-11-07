Democrat Joseph DiMartino wins Derby mayor's race, beating alderman charged in Jan. 6 riot

Democrat Joseph DiMartino has won the election and will serve as the next mayor of Derby. He beat competitor Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

DiMartino secured 44% of the vote, or 1,263 votes.

DiGiovanni secured 23% of the vote and the other Republican candidate, incumbent Richard Dziekan, secured 25% of the vote - getting a combined 48% of votes for Republican candidates.

DiGiovanni won the Republican mayoral primary in September by just 10 votes after a recount, which is required when the margin of victory is less than 20 votes, per state statute.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dziekan secured 49% of votes during the primary and the endorsed candidate, DiGiovanni, took the lead and secured 51% of votes.

DiGiovanni is facing charges in connection with his presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He has insisted all along he did not do anything wrong. His next hearing is scheduled for after the general election.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr. turned himself in Tuesday to face charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Regardless of the primary's outcome, Dziekan was already going to be on the ballot for the general election because he collected the signatures needed to run as a petitioning candidate.

Follow along with national results with NBC News’ Election Day live updates here.