Josh Kraft planning to run for Boston mayor, source says

Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is planning to run for mayor of Boston and expects to make a formal announcement sometime next month, a source close to him confirms.

Politico was first to report Monday morning that Kraft had made up his mind to run.

Kraft's entry into the mayoral race sets up a high-profile battle with incumbent Michelle Wu, who said in an interview last year that she expects to make her official announcement in 2025. Wu gave birth to her third child last week and has said she is not planning to take maternity leave.

"It is not a surprise that someone is going to take on the mayor," said Paul Watanabe, a UMass Boston political science professor. "There has been some speculation that she may be more vulnerable."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, the son of former Mayor Ray Flynn, had been considering a run as well, but announced earlier this month that he would not seek the office.

"Perceived as liberal on lots of social issues, but somebody that is somewhat business oriented on business and financial issues, is a wise move," Wantanabe said of Kraft.

Kraft is president of the New England Patriots Foundation and responsible for the family philanthropic initiatives such as the Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the Kraft Center for Community Health.

He previously spent 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, starting there in 1990 as a program coordinator at what is now the Edgerley Family South Boston Club.

"It is interesting, the legacy of the Kraft family is a lot more tied up in political activity of Myra Kraft who is perceived as a person who was perceived as the one who really got involved in local politics," said Watanabe.

Kraft has also worked with the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, currently serving as its board chair.

"While we respect the right of all individuals to engage in the political process, we want to make it clear that the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts has not and will not be involved in any political activity related to any candidate for any office in the Commonwealth and specifically any candidates for Mayor of Boston," President and CEO Rashaan Hall of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts said in a statement Tuesday. "Our focus remains on supporting policies and initiatives that promote racial and economic justice, diversifying the workforce and empowering communities throughout Eastern Massachusetts. We will continue to work with those who share our commitment to these principles."

State House News Service reported last summer that Kraft was working with Keyser Public Strategies, a firm led by partners Will Keyser, a strategist behind former Gov. Charlie Baker's campaigns, and Eileen O'Connor, who are married.