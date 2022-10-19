Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour

Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto.

Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be stopping in 38 cities across North America, including Hartford. The show will be on March 4 at the XL Center. Learn more here.

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

Toto has brought us hits that include “Rosanna” and “Africa” and will join Journey on all dates.

Journey Freedom Tour 2023 Dates

Feb. 4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Feb. 5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 8 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Feb. 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Feb. 14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Feb. 17 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb. 19 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb. 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Feb. 23 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 3 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 4 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

March 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

March 9 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

March 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 13 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

March 20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

March 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 1 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

April 4 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 7 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

April 8 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

April 13 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

April 14 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

April 17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

April 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 - Fresno, CA - SaveMart Center

April 25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena