Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour

Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto.
Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be stopping in 38 cities across North America, including Hartford. The show will be on March 4 at the XL Center. Learn more here.
“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”
Toto has brought us hits that include “Rosanna” and “Africa” and will join Journey on all dates.
Journey Freedom Tour 2023 Dates
- Feb. 4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
- Feb. 5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- Feb. 8 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
- Feb. 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
- Feb. 11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
- Feb. 14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- Feb. 17 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Feb. 19 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
- Feb. 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Feb. 23 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome
- Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- March 3 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
- March 4 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
- March 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- March 9 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
- March 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- March 13 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
- March 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- March 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
- March 20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
- March 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
- March 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- March 25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
- March 28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
- March 31 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- April 1 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- April 4 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- April 7 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
- April 8 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
- April 11 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center
- April 13 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
- April 14 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
- April 17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
- April 19 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena
- April 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
- April 23 - Fresno, CA - SaveMart Center
- April 25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
