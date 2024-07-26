canterbury

Judge denies accelerated rehabilitation for owner of Roy's Pools

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of a Canterbury pool company won’t avoid prosecution. A judge made that decision today after Brian Roy was accused of taking money from customers for pools that he never built.

More than 20 Roy’s Pools customers say the pool they paid for was never built – losing more than $179,000 combined.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

 “This is not just a bad business decision, or bad business operations. But this was criminal activity,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Lou Luba..

A handful of alleged victims were in court today – waiting to hear the next steps in the case.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Brian Roy’s defense argued the pandemic and supply chain issues contributed to the problem. They said the funds weren't taken for personal gain, some money had been returned through bankruptcy payments, and Roy and his wife were unlikely to offend again.

“It can be bad business and not be larceny - it can be that a person, like many other businesses in the U.S. was unable to navigate the economics of the economic crisis and the pandemic,” defense attorney Nate Baber said.

The defense had hoped the court would give Roy and his wife accelerated rehabilitation, which allows first time offenders to have their charges dismissed.

Local

West Haven 1 hour ago

West Haven's Savin Rock Festival kicks off with food, games and a star performance

New Haven 1 hour ago

Leaders call on New Haven families to complete FAFSA with help from local grant

But, the judge did not grant them accelerated rehabilitation Friday.

"It's hard to argue that Mr. Roy and Mrs. Hatch-Roy didn't know that they weren't going to be any pools at all,” said Judge Ernest Green.

We spoke with alleged victims who say they were relieved the charges won’t be dropped. But some say they still don’t know when they will get their money back.

Roy will be back in court on September 13.

This article tagged under:

canterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us