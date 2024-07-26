Judge denies accelerated rehabilitation for owner of Roy's Pools

The owner of a Canterbury pool company won’t avoid prosecution. A judge made that decision today after Brian Roy was accused of taking money from customers for pools that he never built.

More than 20 Roy’s Pools customers say the pool they paid for was never built – losing more than $179,000 combined.

“This is not just a bad business decision, or bad business operations. But this was criminal activity,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Lou Luba..

A handful of alleged victims were in court today – waiting to hear the next steps in the case.

Brian Roy’s defense argued the pandemic and supply chain issues contributed to the problem. They said the funds weren't taken for personal gain, some money had been returned through bankruptcy payments, and Roy and his wife were unlikely to offend again.

“It can be bad business and not be larceny - it can be that a person, like many other businesses in the U.S. was unable to navigate the economics of the economic crisis and the pandemic,” defense attorney Nate Baber said.

The defense had hoped the court would give Roy and his wife accelerated rehabilitation, which allows first time offenders to have their charges dismissed.

But, the judge did not grant them accelerated rehabilitation Friday.

"It's hard to argue that Mr. Roy and Mrs. Hatch-Roy didn't know that they weren't going to be any pools at all,” said Judge Ernest Green.

We spoke with alleged victims who say they were relieved the charges won’t be dropped. But some say they still don’t know when they will get their money back.

Roy will be back in court on September 13.