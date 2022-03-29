Judge Denies Michelle Troconis' Request to Remove GPS Monitor

A judge Tuesday denied a request by Michelle Troconis to remove a GPS ankle monitor while she is out on bail awaiting trial in the death of Jennifer Dulos.

Troconis and her attorney appeared before the judge virtually Tuesday.

She is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos in May 2019. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murdering his estranged wife. He died in January 2020 days after police interrupted his suicide attempt.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping off her five children at school in New Canaan. She has never been found.

In the hearing Tuesday, Troconis' attorney, Jon Schoenhorn asked the judge to have prosecutors turn over more evidence to him as part of the discovery process. The state agreed to turn over the evidence. He also asked the state return electronics taken from the Troconis family, including her daughter's computer and her mother's phone.

Troconis is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 7.